'We Are BirdGang' on Weekend Sunrise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brian Scott and Ronald Wilson stopped by Weekend Sunrise to talk about their apparel company BirdGang.

Scott and Wilson are most commonly known as Buffalo Stille and Ron Clutch, founding members of the Kentucky-based hip-hop group Nappy Roots.

Brian Scott is also recognized by Louisville Business First as one of their 2015 Forty Under 40 honorees.

BirdGang apparel is available online and at several retail outlets in Louisville. It is licensed as official UofL urban apparel.

