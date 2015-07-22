Meek Mill accuses Drake of being a fraud

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Twitter rants reached an epic peak late Tuesday night with a surprising attack on one of the world's most popular rappers by none other than someone we all thought was one of his homeboys.

It started at about 11 p.m. with "I'm not with all this fake happy s*** and keep my name out of it b4 I make a scene! Lol" and "It's gone b a lil embarrassing!"

The statements came from Meek Mill.

Before we get into the juicy stuff, let's hit a little background information for anybody reading this out of mere curiosity who may not be up on the personal lives of mainstream rappers.

-Meek Mill is now engaged to Nicki Minaj.

-Before getting engaged to Meek Mill, Nicki had a long-term relationship with Safaree Samuels (aka SB).

-Nicki has a close working relationship and friendship with Drake.

-Drake has repeatedly confessed his affection and infatuation for Nicki in his songs.

-Drake and Meek have collaborated on several songs, including R.I.C.O. on Meek's new album Dreams Worth More Than Money.

Now that we got that out of the way, let's continue.

Meek's first jab was directed at Safaree. That tweet included quite a bit of profanity so I'll skip the quote on that one. But to paraphrase, Meek said he thought Safaree was gay because of a video that shows him twerking (google it if you're not familiar).

Seems like your normal new boyfriend disses old boyfriend stuff, right? But what happened next came out of left field and caused quite an uproar on social media throughout the night.

After a few more tweets touting his record sales and daring anyone else to take credit for his success, the bomb dropped: "Stop comparing drake to me too.... He don't write his own raps! That's why he ain't tweet my album because we found out!"

Wait a minute, what?

To further clarify, Meek said he found out Drake didn't write his own verse for R.I.C.O. when Young Bull played it for him in his own voice.

Meek Mill went on and on for about three hours, calling out a few more people, including NYC radio station Hot 97.

If you slept through this intriguing online entertainment or just want to relive it, here's the link to Meek's Twitter: @MeekMill.

And for the record, no response yet from Drake. I'm assuming that will come in the form of a lyrical lashing in true rapper beef fashion.

