Good-bye Detox, hello Compton: New Dr. Dre album days away from being released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The world will never get to hear one of the most anticipated albums in hip-hop history - Dr. Dre's Detox.

The super-producer/rapper told his fans over the weekend that he wasn't happy with the record, so he decided to cancel it.

But Dre isn't going to leave us hanging. Another album will be released August 7 on Apple Music, called Compton A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre.

During his radio show on Saturday, Dr. Dre said his latest project was inspired by the new movie based on N.W.A., Straight Outta Compton.

"I was leaving the set, coming to the studio, and I felt myself just being so inspired by the movie, that I started recording an album," Dr. Dre said. "I kept it under wraps, and the album is finished."

Compton is packed with features from classic West Coast royalty like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Xzibit, as well as Compton's newest king Kendrick Lamar.

It will be the first album released by Dr. Dre since 2001 in 1999.

Track list:

01 Intro

02 Talk About It [ft. King Mez & Justus]

03 Genocide [ft. Kendrick Lamar, Marsha Ambrosius & Candice Pillay]

04 It's All on Me [ft. Justus & BJ the Chicago Kid]

05 All in a Day's Work [ft. Anderson Paak & Marsha Ambrosius]

06 Darkside/Gone [ft. King Mez, Marsha Ambrosius & Kendrick Lamar]

07 Loose Cannons [ft. Xzibit & COLD 187um]

08 Issues [ft. Ice Cube & Anderson Paak]

09 Deep Water [ft. Kendrick Lamar & Justus]

10 One Shot One Kill [ft. Snoop Dogg]

11 Just Another Day [ft. Asia Bryant]

12 For the Love of Money [ft. Jill Scott & Jon Connor]

13 Satisfaction [ft. Snoop Dogg, Marsha Ambrosius & King Mez]

14 Animals [ft. Anderson Paak]

15 Medicine Mane [ft. Eminem, Candice Pillay & Anderson Paak]

16 Talking to My Diary

