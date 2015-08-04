Bobby Petrino handed out the first Petrino Family Foundation scholarship Tuesday afternoon to Ra'vonte Harbin, a student from the West End School. Ra'vonte graduated from there in 2011 and just graduated from St Francis High School and is looking forward to going to the school he grew up cheering for. "We plan on supporting The West End School with having a student at the University of Louisville on a full ride scholarship," said Petrino. Ra'vonte commented,"I plan on majoring in sports administration and then going to graduate school to get a business degree, and then after college I'd like to be an athletic director or something in that field."