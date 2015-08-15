Bengals Roll in Preseason

CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton completed all three of his passes, and the Bengals' starting offense was impressive in its only drive Friday night during Cincinnati's preseason 23-10 victory over the New York Giants. Dalton was 3 for 3 for 31 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu. Coach Marvin Lewis decided that was enough, resting his starting offense after only 2 minutes, 55 seconds on the field. Dalton had completions of 12, 16 and 3 yards, and Jeremy Hill ran twice for 15 yards. It was much different for the Giants' starters. Eli Manning and the rest of the offense stayed on the field until early in the second quarter, managing only one first down and 38 yards in four series. The teams practiced against each other for two days last week without incident.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.)