Pass the Cash - August 19, 2015: Monique

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every week WAVE 3 News gets a chance to make some bad news a little more bearable. With your help we Pass the Cash to someone in need. We never know exactly what to expect but there is one thing each week we are certain of - money pays the bills but love is life changing.
It was a piece of snail mail that lead us to Pass the Cash in Okolona and a group of nurses from KentuckyOne Health who wrote that letter to help care for their co-worker.
“Monique was just told recently that she has got three brain tumors,” Nancy said. “I just can't even imagine going through what she's going through.”
Fighting to pay the bills, to care for her family and fighting for her life.
“Trying to just make ends meet as it is, let alone have something like this unexpected happen,” Nancy said.
Monique's illness forced her to seek treatment in New York.
“She's really struggling and just even trying to get to NY alone to do the surgeries, the hotel rooms, the doctor visits, the follow-ups...is just an astronomical amount of money,” Nancy said.
She knew she could count on her co-workers, but now it was time to count the cash. WAVE 3 News always gives $300, but there was more - an anonymous $100 and another $150 all adding up to $550.
The troops gathered on a mission to Pass the Cash and more.
“What is all this?” Monique asked.
It didn't take her long to figure it out.
“I have a gift for you,” Nancy said. “We're passing the cash.”
But what she didn't know is just how good it would feel. Despite the pain, the fear, and the mountains still left to climb,
“It feels wonderful,” Monique said. “You all have done so much for me. You all are like family. I could not have did this without you all.”
Financial struggles can take their toll but a little help from friends can be the best medicine in the world.
Monique/Getting the Cash “this helps me tremendously but I tell you what, if I won the lottery I could not be as blessed with the people I have and that I love that I have.”
