Pass the Cash - August 19, 2015: Monique

Fighting to pay the bills, to care for her family and fighting for her life.



“Trying to just make ends meet as it is, let alone have something like this unexpected happen,” Nancy said.



Monique's illness forced her to seek treatment in New York.



“She's really struggling and just even trying to get to NY alone to do the surgeries, the hotel rooms, the doctor visits, the follow-ups...is just an astronomical amount of money,” Nancy said.



She knew she could count on her co-workers, but now it was time to count the cash. WAVE 3 News always gives $300, but there was more - an anonymous $100 and another $150 all adding up to $550.



The troops gathered on a mission to Pass the Cash and more.

“What is all this?” Monique asked.