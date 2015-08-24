Foo Fighters 'rick roll' Westboro protesters

The Foo Fighters protested against the protesters at their concert in Kansas City on Friday. (Source: Youtube/adamisntdumb)

KANSAS CITY, MO (WAVE) - Foo Fighters fans in Kansas City got an extra show before the band's concert on Friday.

While a group from Westboro Baptist Church was protesting outside the Sprint Center, the Foo Fighters loaded up in the back of a pickup truck and paraded by them. The truck was blaring the song "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

While protesters held signs that said things like "God hates proud sinners," band members waved their own signs that said "You got rick roll'd (again)" and "Keep it clean."

