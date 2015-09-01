Cousins gets the start in DC

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Kirk Cousins will start the season as Washington's quarterback, Redskins coach Jay Gruden says Monday.



With Robert Griffin III still in the NFL's concussion protocol program, Gruden opted for Cousins, who was drafted along with Griffin in 2012 and has started nine games when Griffin has been hurt, going 2-7.



Gruden says "Kirk's taken a giant leap so far" in the offseason and training camp.



Gruden also says the team still believes in Griffin, who has been plagued by injuries since being the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Redskins to the NFC East title.



Cousins will sit out the preseason finale Thursday against Jacksonville, with Colt McCoy playing the entire game.



