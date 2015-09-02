Survey: UK fans say Randall Cobb is best player in school history

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The best football player in UK history is Randall Cobb.

That's what our Facebook fans are saying this week.

On Saturday, we asked our Facebook fans to weigh in, and Cobb was the runaway winner.

Cobb, a 25-year-old wide receiver, is set to begin his fifth season with the Green Bay Packers this year, after a 2014 in which he set career highs in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,287) and touchdowns (12).

[ALSO: UK Football Schedule]

He started every game last year for the first time in his career.

Cobb was an all-purpose star in his three years at Kentucky, amassing nearly 5,600 total yards of offense. In addition to running the ball and catching passes, Cobb returned two punts for touchdowns and even played some quarterback.

In his final year at UK, Cobb caught 84 passes for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns in 2010.

Tim Couch, Art Still, Moe Williams and Joker Phillips were the only other former UK players to receive multiple votes in the Facebook survey.

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

