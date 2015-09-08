Amazing video: fireball falls in front of driver in Thailand

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you ever seen a shooting star? If so, did it look like it was light years away?

A driver in Nonthaburi, Thailand caught this fireball in the sky on camera Monday morning.

It seems as if it could have have fallen to the ground just blocks away.

It's so surprising, the video has gained more than 2 million views on YouTube in less than two days.

