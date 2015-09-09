Kayla VanMeter, formerly known as Kayla Vanover, joined our team in 2015, but this wasn't her first time working for WAVE 3 News.

Kayla grew up in southwest Louisville and graduated from PRP High School in 2008. Kayla and her husband, Willie, moved to Meade County in 2014.

She's passionate about her community and is humbled to be the voice of many of her neighbors in her role as a general assignment reporter. You'll often find Kayla filling in on the anchor desk and for WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.

Kayla began her journalism career as a summer intern at WAVE 3 News in 2012. That December, she graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in broadcast news and a minor in sales.

Kayla then returned to WAVE 3 News as a content specialist, where she operated cameras, audio and graphics and produced web content.

Soon after, she moved to Bowling Green to begin her on-air career at WBKO-TV, an ABC affiliate. There, Kayla worked as an anchor, reporter and producer.

In her time at WBKO, she helped research investigative reports and assisted on political beats. Kayla says one of the most memorable stories she covered was the sinkhole collapse at the National Corvette Museum.

Kayla's curiosity led her to her career. She says there is no such thing as a "stranger," adding that she's eager to speak at and lead local events. You can contact Kayla via email about upcoming events or story ideas.

When she's not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, shopping, playing with her goats, fishing and floating in a nearby lake.