Atherton Running Back off to Hot Start

The Atherton Rebels who won zero games in 2013 and only 2 games last season, have already tied last years win total as they sit at 500 right now with a record of 2 and 2.

"The school support is just awesome, everybody here is just having fun with the success so far," said head coach Kenneth Walker Jr.

One big reason the Rebels are off to a hot start is because of the running back play from junior Quinton Hayden who rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Quinton Hayden commented, "I just run my hardest, run my style and run hard through the tackles and keep going."

"His work ethic, he works hard in everything he does, he comes out here and gives a 110 percent everyday in practice and never fails, its always the same," exclaimed coach Walker.

Quinton's impressive performance earned him a spot as one of 5 candidates for this weeks Touchdown Friday Night Player of the Week.

"If everyone keeps voting I think I can do it, that would be a good school accomplishment," said Hayden.