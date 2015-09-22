Spencer County Football makes History

Last Friday night Spencer County's offense accounted for 741 yards. Of those 741 yards only four were passing yards. Now the Bears are in the history books for the states second highest rushing total at 737, only 8 yards shy of the top spot.



"You really can't explain it, it just kind of happened. I've never seen anything like this," said head coach Mike Marksbury.

Running back Brandon Leff exclaimed, "You know you don't really go into the game thinking 77 points."

"Not typical at all but everything was clicking together and it was very special to all of us," said half back Kadin Smith.

Logan Holbrook commented, "We only threw the ball three times and our running game was just clicking so every time we got the ball we didn't really have a chance to throw, we just ran the ball once and scored.



Thanks to the bears strong rushing attack, Spencer County is undefeated 5-0, the best record in the schools history.

The kids work really hard but the other thing is you can't do it without support and we got support from our administration, our faculty and people come out and support us," said Coach Marksbury.

