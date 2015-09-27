Colts get first win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Andrew Luck threw two touchdown passes 56 seconds apart in the fourth quarter as he rallied the Indianapolis Colts to their first win this season, beating the Tennessee Titans 35-33.
Luck improved to 7-0 against Tennessee with another stunning comeback. The Colts (1-2) trailed 27-14 before Luck got going.
He drove the Colts 98 yards before hitting Phillip Dorsett on a 35-yard TD with 6:49 left.
Dwight Lowery, who returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, picked off Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota again.
Luck found Donte Moncrief for an 11-yard TD for a 28-17 lead just 56 seconds later.
The Titans (1-2) have lost 13 of 14 against their AFC South foe. Mariota drove them to a TD, but Jalston Fowler was stopped for a big loss on the 2-point conversion and then Tennessee's onside kick went out of bounds.
