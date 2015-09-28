How to catch a big bass: Use a Barbie pole!

"Did I get one?"

That was Avery's question as the five pound bass tugged on her Barbie fishing pole.

[CUTE ALERT: Meet Maira Ansari's baby girl]

Once she realized she had hooked the fish, the excitement kicked in. "Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes," followed by "Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!"

Avery wasn't the only one who was happy about her big catch. More than five million people have watched the video on YouTube since it was posted on September 23.

[MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch the video]

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.