UK's number one fan

Stanley Williams Sr. father of UK sophomore running back number 18 Stanley "Boom" Williams has been his sons number one fan all the way back to his pee wee days from right outside of Atlanta, however this year he thought he'd kick it up a notch.

"I wanted to do something totally different this year so I went out and got me some shoulder pads, pants and cleats and started something new," said Stanley Sr.

UK Quarterback Patrick Towles commented, "I like it, it definitely adds some energy for sure."

"It's 100 percent fun, I love every minute of it, I wouldn't trade it in for nothing because I enjoy doing it," exclaimed Stanley Sr.

Stanley and his wife Mildred travel to every cats game regardless if its home or away.



Stanley Sr. said, "I love the team, I love the way they play, I love the enthusiasm, I love the crowd, I just love Kentucky Football!"