UofL fans react to allegations against basketball team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday’s University of Louisville men’s basketball scrimmage was supposed to give fans a first look at a new, young team, and while that did happen, most were talking about allegations surrounding the program that stem from a new book.

“I was driving down the street and my girlfriend called me screaming and crying,” Saundra Cott, a UofL fan said. “I said, ‘We don't believe it. We don't believe it.'"

Most fans shared Cott’s opinion, saying they didn't believe Katina Powell's claims in her new book entitled, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," in which she alleges that she was paid to provide women to dance and have sex with UofL players, recruits and in some cases recruits' fathers.

“It's like innocent until proven guilty,” David Cissell, a life-long Cardinals fan, said.

“Nobody else is saying anything about it,” Robby Gray, another Louisville fan, said. “It's just that one girl.”

[RELATED STORY: UofL investigating book's sexual allegations involving basketball team]

Added Bob Hamilton: “Anytime that the timing is right before the season you have to think there's other motives.”

Fans said that they’re hopeful the university and the NCAA will get to the bottom of the book's allegations soon, and that their findings won't impact this season.

"It'll be the middle of the season before they can give you any definite information, so I'm just hoping it gets done quickly so it won't affect our season,” Cott said.

After Saturday's scrimmage, UofL head coach Rick Pitino said the school’s version of events detailed in Powell's book will come out soon. Friday, the school said it had hired a compliance officer to investigate the claims, which were first brought to its attention in late August.

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.