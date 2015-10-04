Colts Survive Again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Adam Vinatieri kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:36 left in overtime to give the Colts a 16-13 victory over Jacksonville - and an NFL record-tying 15th consecutive win over a division opponent.



The 1972-73 Miami Dolphins also win 15 straight.



Matt Hasselbeck made his first start since November 2012 in place of the injured Andrew Luck, and led the Colts (2-2) on a 53-yard march to step up the winning points.



The Jaguars (1-3) lined up twice for field goals with 6 seconds left in regulation, but Jason Myers' first attempt from 53 yards sailed wide right - just after the Colts had called timeout. Myers' second chance also went wide right. Then in overtime, his 48-yard attempt went wide left.



Hasselbeck took advantage of the field position to drive for the winning score.



Vinatieri became the first NFL player to reach 1,000 points with two different teams.



