Report: Stripper tried to take UofL sex claims to NCAA in March

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former stripper whose sex-for-money claims rocked the University of Louisville basketball program last week said she tried to contact the NCAA before publishing her book, according to a report.

Late Monday, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that Katina Powell tried to take her story to the NCAA, but the man who answered the phone was quick to rush her off.

In her tell-all memoir just released Friday, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," Powell claims she provided escorts -- including her three teenage daughters -- for sex with UofL basketball players and recruits. She said she worked in tandem with former UofL player and assistant coach Andre McGee, and made $10,000 for arranging more than 20 such encounters.

More UofL Coverage:

+ Matt Jones joins ESPN panelists analyzing UofL sex claims

+ The fallout from 'Breaking Cardinal Rules'

+ UofL investigates sex claims involving basketball players

+ Emails show IU booster tried to involve Hoosier staff in UofL book

"(The NCAA representative) said he’s not allowed to take a story from somebody on the outside," Powell told the IBJ. "(He said), 'It’s heresay, I’m not doing that, I’m not taking the story.' I asked if there was anyone else I could possibly tell my story to, and he said, 'No, there’s no one else. We can’t take outside stories.' He hung up. I hung up."

The IBJ on Monday asked the NCAA whether Powell had made such a call, but the NCAA wouldn't comment. Powell claims she made the call back in March, before she approached an IBJ sister company, IBJ Book Publishing LLC, with her story.

It's unclear if the NCAA keeps records of incoming calls.

Powell told the IBJ that she never took her accusations to anyone at UofL because she "didn’t trust any of them."

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.