Attorney discusses probable outcome of UofL investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – When knowledge of the book Breaking Cardinal Rules dropped, it rocked the University of Louisville athletic department.
The book includes diary entries from Louisville resident Katina Powell, a woman who claims former UofL point guard, graduate assistant coach and Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee paid for sexual services. She says the escorts were paid to dance and have sex with players, recruits, and in some cases, recruits' fathers.
In her book, Powell said she provided women, including her own three daughters, to participate in the services.
Brian Butler of Dathorne & Butler Attorneys at Law says it's unlikely that criminal charges will stem from her admissions in the book.
"Under Kentucky law and laws in every other state, there has to be a corroboration of a confession," said Butler. "So, if you admit to wrong doing, but there is nothing other than that, it generally doesn't go anywhere.
According to the Indianapolis Business Journal's most recent article concerning the book, Powell said she attempted to notify the NCAA prior to contacting an Indianapolis publisher about writing a book on her claims, but she said a representative for the Indianapolis-based college sports association brushed her off.
"(The man who answered the phone) said he's not allowed to take a story from somebody on the outside—you know, 'It's hearsay, I'm not doing that, I'm not taking the story.' I asked if there was anyone else I could possibly tell my story to, and he said, 'No, there's no one else. We can't take outside stories.' He hung up. I hung up," Powell is quoted in the IBJ article.
The IBJ says the NCAA has declined to comment on whether it had been contacted by Powell.
Some skeptics wonder if Powell could be held under a slander charge if the university chooses to take that route.
"If it is true, there is no slander," Butler said.
But, if the court determines her words aren't true, Butler said it still doesn't fix the university's reputation.
"I think it would be unlikely that they would bring it to court," Butler said. "It would probably keep it in the public eye for a longer period of time."
Butler said the university would probably rely more on the media to help repair the damage to the reputation of the basketball team.
Pitino said that he talked to McGee once after the university was notified of the book.
"At no time did he own up to what's being printed right now," he said.
