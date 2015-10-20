Attorney discusses probable outcome of UofL investigation

"(The man who answered the phone) said he's not allowed to take a story from somebody on the outside—you know, 'It's hearsay, I'm not doing that, I'm not taking the story.' I asked if there was anyone else I could possibly tell my story to, and he said, 'No, there's no one else. We can't take outside stories.' He hung up. I hung up," Powell is quoted in the IBJ article.