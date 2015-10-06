NBA is headed back to the Yum Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - NBA fans typically have to travel 100 miles north to Indianapolis to see pro basketball, but for one night, they need look no further than downtown Louisville.

The Miami Heat on Wednesday return to the KFC Yum! Center, this time to face the Orlando Magic.

Last year, the Heat took on the New Orleans Pelicans, which featured former UofL and UK stars Russ Smith and Anthony Davis, respectively.

Orlando brings with it this year former IU standout Victor Oladipo.

Both teams missed the playoffs last year, but the Heat feature stars Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Amar'e Stoudemire. Their best days are probably behind them, but each brings big-name star status to Louisville. The Heat also drafted Justise Winslow, a top player on Duke's national championship team six months ago.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and there are plenty of good seats still available. Tickets range from $18 to $250.

