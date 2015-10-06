Louisville City FC looking to extend improbable inaugural season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC is in its first season this year but is already doing big things, drawing huge crowds and now making a nice postseason run.

After defeating Charleston last weekend at Slugger Field in an Eastern Conference semifinal, Louisville FC turns its attention to the conference final at Rochester on Saturday.

The regular season league champion Rhinos boast the USL's top defense, and playing at home at Sahlen's Stadium could prove a daunting challenge for visiting Louisville City. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in Louisville back in April before Rochester claimed a 2-0 decision on its home field in June.

The winner will play at home in the league championship game, and will welcome the winner of the Western Conference final, also being played Saturday, between Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Galaxy II.

