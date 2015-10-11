Louisville Women's Soccer Program on the Rise

The Louisville Women's soccer program made a statement win Thursday night when they took down number one North Carolina 2-1 in overtime.



"That was so crazy, we just pushed and we knew that we were going to get it in, we didn't want to tie, we wanted to win so we threw ourselves out there and we got it," said Sophomore Alison Price.



Senior Hannah Konermann exclaimed, "I've been here five years and taking down UNC was definitely the greatest memory so far."



"Thursday night against Carolina was magical, it was a momentual step forward for our program and it was amazing for our players to believe that they could beat one of the best teams in the country," said Head Coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes.



The Cards had another tough ACC matchup Sunday afternoon when they went to Double overtime with Duke and finished with a hard fought tie at zero. Junior goal keeper Taylor Bucklin was a beast in the net with a total of 10 saves.



Taylor Bucklin commented, "It was a lot of fun out there today, I'm so proud of my team especially my back line you know it's hard going off one overtime and going to another one but my team gave it everything and we're happy with how we played."