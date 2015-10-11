Bengals making history

CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton led the Bengals from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-24 overtime victory on Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks, keeping Cincinnati undefeated with the second-biggest comeback in its history.





Trailing 24-7 as the fourth quarter started, Dalton threw for a touchdown, ran for another and led the Bengals (5-0) on a 69-yard drive without a timeout. Mike Nugent tied it with a 31-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.





Nugent was good again from 42 yards with 3:36 left in overtime, the ball deflecting off the left upright before going through. It matched the second-biggest comeback in Cincinnati's history when trailing in the fourth quarter.





The Bengals are 5-0 for the first time since 1988, the last time they went to the Super Bowl.





Seattle (2-3) punted twice in overtime, giving the Bengals a chance to pull it out.





(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)