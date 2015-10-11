Falcons Stay perfect in OT

ATLANTA (AP) - Robert Alford returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown, lifting the undefeated Atlanta Falcons to a 25-19 win over the Washington Redskins in overtime Sunday.



The Redskins had the first possession of OT, and Kirk Cousins moved the team to midfield. When wide receiver Ryan Grant slipped on a pass route, Alford caught Cousins' pass and was left with open field down the Falcons' sideline for the touchdown.



Devonta Freeman's apparent 13-yard TD catch in the final minute of regulation was ruled incomplete on a review. Freeman scored on 6-yard run two plays later to give Atlanta a 19-16 lead. Dustin Hopkins' 52-yard field goal on the final play of regulation forced overtime.



The Falcons (5-0) overcame two interceptions and a lost fumble by Matt Ryan. Freeman had 27 carries for 153 yards and the touchdown.



The Redskins (2-3) were denied their attempt for their first back-to-back wins in almost a year - since Weeks 7 and 8 in 2014.





