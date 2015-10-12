Woman's act of kindness touches needy couple

DENVER, CO (WAVE) - A photo and an act of kindness quickly spread on social media, after one woman posted the details of her interaction with a couple who needed help.

On Friday, Ariane Nelson told her Instagram followers and Facebook friends about a man who asked her for a gallon of milk at a gas station.

Seeing that the man and his girlfriend were in need of financial help, Ariane offered to pay the man $20 to wash her car.

The man's reaction and his girlfriend's support were heartwarming.

Photo caption from Ariane Nelson:

"This young man approached me and asked me to buy him a gallon of milk. My first thought was to say no but as I was paying for my gas I grabbed the milk. Outside was his girlfriend holding a box of cereal. He thanked me and I started to walk to my car. Something in me made me turn around. I told them I was about to get a car wash but if he wanted to wash it for me I'd pay him $20. We went to the nearest car wash and he had tears in his eyes after I paid him! He told me that more than anything he appreciated me giving him the opportunity to be a man again in the eyes of his girlfriend and work for the money. The whole time his girlfriend helped him. It's like she was proud of him. You could tell the love was so real. Real beyond material things and what he could do for her! She told him he did a great job and he couldn't stop smiling! I had a long talk with him and her and he had a backpack full of paperwork from all of the places he's been going to get help for them. I drove them to my apartment complex and gave him clothes for interviews and a few outfits and fitted caps! I don't have much but life is about sharing what you do have. Be a blessing to someone today because you could be in that situation before you know it! I gave them my number and I plan to take them to any interviews or appointments they have. It's a great day to be alive no matter what your situation is. Someone has it worse than you! #LoveIsReal #ItsTheBestThingYouHaveToOffer"

The post gained a lot of attention over the weekend; it was shared more than 374,000 times on Facebook.

