Former Card disputes claims of prostitution

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Louisville Cardinal hoops star Terrence Williams is disputing claims made by Katina Powell that she was paid by team staff to provide prostitutes for basketball players and recruits.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Williams said he never had to pay for sex because he was such a big star.

When asked about Powell, he said she made up the story for attention and money.

Williams referred to former staffer Andre McGee as kind-hearted, and said Pitino's status and program were the reasons players committed to the University of Louisville.

