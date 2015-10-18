Manning wins in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) - Peyton Manning shook off three interceptions and drove Denver in range for Brandon McManus' 34-yard field goal with 4:56 left in overtime, giving the unbeaten Broncos a 26-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Manning took the Broncos from their 12 to the Cleveland 16 before McManus kicked his game-winner to make Denver 6-0 for the seventh time in franchise history. The Broncos only rallied thanks to their top-ranked defense, which came up big in overtime.

After Manning's third pick, Denver recorded two sacks to push the Browns (2-4) out of field-goal range.

Given another chance, Manning took over. He completed 4 of 4 passes for 39 yards on the last drive.

The extra period came after a frenetic fourth quarter during which Cleveland took the lead on an interception return only to have Manning take it back 14 seconds later with a 75-yard touchdown pass.

