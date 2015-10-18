Logano wins again going into Talladega

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Joey Logano won his second straight Chase race Sunday, spinning out Matt Kenseth with five laps remaining at Kansas Speedway to potentially spoil his rival's championship hopes.

In desperate need of a victory to advance to the next round, Kenseth kept trying to block Logano with less than 20 laps to go. But when the two of them hit lapped traffic, Logano ran into Kenseth's left rear quarter panel, sending him for a spin entering Turn 1.

Logano pulled away from fellow Chase contender Denny Hamlin on the restart, following up his victory a week ago at Charlotte with his second straight fall win at Kansas

Kenseth led 153 laps but wound up 14th, leaving him last among the 12 drivers still alive in the Chase heading to Talladega, the final race in the "contender" round.

