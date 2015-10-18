Bengals stay undefeated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes to lead unbeaten Cincinnati to a 34-21 win over Buffalo. The Bengals sixth straight victory matches the team's best start to a season.

Dalton completed touchdown passes to Marvin Jones, Tyler Eifert and Jeremy Hill. Jones had nine receptions for 95 yards.

Dalton finished 22 of 33 for 243 yards for Cincinnati, which was also 6-0 to start the 1975 and '88 seasons.

The Bengals broke the game open by scoring 17 points on their first three second-half possessions to build a 34-14 lead.

The 3-3 Bills were undone by injuries and several penalties that allowed the Bengals to enjoy an average drive start of midfield in the first half.

Bills backup quarterback EJ Manuel started in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was sidelined with a sprained left knee. Manuel finished 28 of 42 for 263 yards with a touchdown and interception. LeSean McCoy rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown for Buffalo.