Cards shake off FSU loss, turn attention toward Boston College

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At 2-4, and with presumably their toughest games behind them, the UofL Cardinals kick off the second half of their season Saturday against Boston College.

Kickoff at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Louisville is coming off a 41-21 loss at Florida State, a game that UofL led at halftime, 7-6.

Despite the disappointing loss, Coach Bobby Petrino, in year two of his second stint with the Cards, was upbeat at Monday's weekly news conference.

"I felt really good about where we were at halftime," Petrino said, adding that he also liked his team's battling back to reclaim a third-quarter lead after an FSU touchdown.

After the FSU recap, the conversation shifted toward the second half of the season.

"We do want to get our seniors to a bowl game, and the No. 1 way to do that is to get ready to play a good Boston College team," he said.

The Eagles boast college football's best defense in yards allowed -- only 196 per game -- and fourth-best defense in points allowed -- 11.0 per game. By contrast, UofL yields 355 yards and 23.7 points per outing.

"They have a lot of (defensive players) who came back from last year with experience," UofL backup quarterback Reggie Bonnafon said. "They make plays."

Boston College is 3-4 (0-4 ACC) and has lost three straight games. Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite.

