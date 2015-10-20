Pitino says Andre McGee needs to come forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino on Tuesday urged former player and staff member Andre McGee to speak up about his role in the alleged sex scandal at the school.

On a conference call with ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Tuesday, Pitino was emphatic in his demand that McGee, a four-year player and three -year staffer under the Hall of Fame mentor, come forward.

"There's only one person who knows the truth and he needs to come out and tell the truth to his teammates, to the University of Louisville, to his fans and to his coaches that have taught him to do the right thing for years and allowed him to be part of something special here," Pitino said on the conference call.

Tuesday's developments followed a report on ESPN's "Outside The Lines" about self-proclaimed madam Katina Powell, who claims in her tell-all memoir that she pocketed more than $10,000 for providing escorts to UofL basketball players and recruits about 20 times from 2010-14.

Powell said she worked with McGee to make all the arrangements, adding that she received $300 each time she showed up at a party.

"(McGee is) the only one with any answers," Pitino told ESPN and Yahoo. "Whether it's true or not, I don't know. ... If he's done something wrong, he has to own up to it and do his penance."

