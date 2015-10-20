UofL releases security procedures at alleged dorm hosting strippers, prostitutes and parties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – University of Louisville revealed its security procedures at Billy Minardi Hall after allegations of paid strippers, prostitutes and outrageous parties continue to surface.



Two different entrances, on the east and west side of the building, are the only exterior doors that guests can enter. The university said all guests must be escorted by their host resident at all times.



To open the main doors, residents, certain management employees and members of the men's basketball athletic staff must enter a four-digit pin number, said University of Louisville Interim Director of Media Relations John R. Karman III.



“If the code is accepted, they must enter their hands into a bio-metric scanner which reads their registered hand-print,” Karman said.

[RELATED: Pitino says Andre McGee needs to come forward]

A welcome desk, between the main entrances on the east and west sides of the lobby, is staffed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day. Karman said guests between those times much check-in. Guest check-in involves writing the guest's name, time, host and other pertinent information into a three-ring binder which is kept at the welcome desk, he added. Each book is kept for six months.



Karman said a student hired by the management company attends the welcome desk from 6 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 p.m. to midnight on weekends. At 10 p.m. on week days or midnight on Friday and Saturday, an employee of the security company hired by the management company mans the desk until 6 a.m., Karman said.



In the list of procedures provided by Karman, he said the students or security employees are responsible for checking guests in, notifying the Resident Assistant on duty if there are any issues, and calling 911 if there is a medical emergency or fire. They are a simple first line of defense and reporting if something is questionable at the front door or within the resident hall, he added. The welcome desk is not staffed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

[RELATED: Katina Powell to ESPN: 'How could Rick not know?']

A Resident Assistant walks the internal hallways of the living areas and common spaces every night -- including weekends, according to Karman.

“The route and time varies, but it is done every night,” he said. “If the main entrance doors are open more than 60 seconds a local alarm will sound, which initiates a response.”



Since 2011, Universal Protection Services is contracted by the management company, Karman said.



Inside Powell's book, pictures revealed of at least one woman standing next to a player in the hallway. Another picture showed Powell side by side with Andre McGee.

[RELATED: Breaking Cardinal Rules investigation: What's at stake?]



In Tuesday morning's interview, ESPN revealed a quote from a recruit who was not identified and ultimately played elsewhere. ESPN said the recruit attended a party at Minardi Hall and said, "It was crazy. It was like I was in a strip club."



Powell's description in the interview wasn't much different.

"A boat load of dancers, a lot of music, alcohol," she said.



Powell mentioned why she felt Coach Rick Pitino was aware of these sex, parties and strippers. She spoke about security, cameras and basketball players who came in at will.

“You've got players that are so loyal to Pitino, who wouldn't go back and be like, 'Hey, you know, they've got dancers and sex and all that going on,'” Powell said. “My thing is how could he not know?”



The university confirmed Minardi Hall has 14 internal security cameras. Karman said the cameras are aimed at hallways, entrances, lounge spaces and the kitchen area. He said footage is only monitored if there is an incident or complain.



The footage is automatically deleted when the archive space runs out, usually within 60 to 90 days.



Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.