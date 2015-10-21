1 arrested, 1 on the run after chase in stolen truck

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A police chase that started in Columbus, ended in Jackson County, with one person arrested and another still on the loose.

The pursuit started Tuesday, when Columbus police tried to stop a white Ford pickup truck at the intersection of State Roads 46 and 11. The driver took off, traveling south on Jonesville Road, into Jackson County.

The driver stopped in the 3000 block of County Road 100, north of Brownstown. He got out of the truck and ran off into a wooded area, leaving behind a female passenger.

Officers determined the truck had been stolen from Ripley County. It was part of a burglary investigation involving stolen tools.

The woman in the truck, Cassandra Smith, was arrested and is being held without bond in Jackson County. She is charged with theft, auto theft, and resisting law enforcement.

The driver has not been located or identified.

