Pitino: 'I will not resign'

Embattled UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino insists he's not going anywhere.

Pitino wrote in a blog post on rickpitino.net that he remains committed to coach the Cardinals.

"I will not resign and let you down," he wrote. "Someday I will walk away in celebration of many memorable years but that time is not now. I do not fight these accusations by others but rather turn the other cheek. Couldn’t do it at 33, but at 63 it’s the wise thing to do. Let’s let the investigators do their job and we will play basketball."

A woman named Katina Powell turned the UofL community upside down this month with the release of her tell-all memoir in which she claims she was paid to arrange escorts for Louisville basketball players and recruits.

The story has garnered national interest, and it's widely speculated that the NCAA will come down hard on the school, and that Pitino's job is in great jeopardy.

