Student claims book scandal is damaging degree, files suit against Katina Powell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A University of Louisville student has filed a lawsuit against Katina Powell and IBJ Book Publishing claiming a book co-written by Powell is damaging the quality of her degree.

IBJ published Powell’s book, Breaking Cardinal Rules, in which she alleged she was paid $10,000 for arranging prostitutes from the University of Louisville men’s basketball players and recruits.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Louisville attorney Nader George Shunnarah on behalf of UofL sophomore, Kyle Nicole Hornback.

The suit claims the book will damage the quality of Hornback’s degree, making it more difficult for her to pay back student loans and find a job in the future.

"They want to take a stand that you're not going to come to UofL, you're not going to commit a crime and you're not going to profit from it," Shunnarah said.

The lawsuit also states Powell cannot profit from illegal activity and asks for Powell to not receive proceeds from sales of the book. Instead, the suit suggests the money from the book sales should go to the students.

Not everyone agrees the lawsuit is a real case.

"This is just silliness," Jon Fleischaker, a first amendment attorney said.

Fleischaker says even if someone isn't allowed to profit from a crime, Powell hasn't been charged or convicted. He also disputes whether the student is a victim.

"This does not affect of their education," Fleischaker said. "This does not affect the value of their degree. This is just about basketball."

Since the lawsuit was filed, Shunnarah said 30 current UofL students and alumni have contacted him to also file a claim.

