Colts lose a close one

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Brees threw for 255 yards and one touchdown, Khiry Robinson ran for two scores and the New Orleans Saints held off the Indianapolis Colts' late comeback try for a 27-21 victory Sunday.



New Orleans (3-4) has won three of its last four. Indy (3-4) still leads the AFC South despite losing its second straight.



Brees finished 28 of 44 and was helped by a running game led by Mark Ingram, who ran for 143 yards and one score as New Orleans took a 27-0 lead.



But Andrew Luck and the Colts wouldn't go away. He threw TD passes of 87 and 46 yards to T.Y. Hilton and an 8-yard TD pass to Donte Moncrief with 3:46 left to make it 27-21. Indy could not recover an onside kick and Brees ran out the clock.



Luck threw for 333 yards with two interceptions.



