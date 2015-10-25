Brady and the Pats stay perfect

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady overcame New England's shaky first three quarters by throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, and the Patriots beat the New York Jets 30-23 on Sunday to remain unbeaten.
Brady completed 13 of 16 passes for 135 yards in the final quarter to overcome a 20-16 lead and give New England a two-game lead over the Jets in the AFC East. He was 34 of 54 for 355 yards overall - numbers that would have been even better if not for the 11 drops by his receivers, six by newly activated Brandon LaFell.
The Jets kicked a field goal on first down and then recovered the onside kick with 15 seconds left. But a false-start penalty on Brandon Marshall ended the game after a short pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick left the Jets 37 yards from the tying score.
