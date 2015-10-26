Views piling up on Adele's 'Hello' video

(Columbia via AP). This CD cover image released by Columbia Records shows "25," the latest release by Adele. The album will be released on Nov. 20.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We know the world loves Adele. And, we know the anticipation of her new album is high.

That's very clear by the response to her new single Hello and the song's video. It's now playing on more than 69 million computer screens and smart phones around the world.

The video for Hello was released on Adele's Youtube page on Friday, and in just three days, it's been watched 69,034,918 times.

"I just got here and I think I'm losing signal already," Adele said in the video's intro, as she arrives at an empty house in the (probably English) countryside. "Hello? Can you hear me now?"

