Ramsey: Sex scandal a university issue, not an 'athletic issue'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL President Dr. James Ramsey sent an email to the entire university community Tuesday in which he addressed the sex allegations aimed at the basketball program.

"We are one university and we are addressing this as one university -- not an isolated athletic issue," Ramsey wrote.

Self-proclaimed madam Katina Powell rocked the UofL athletic program on Oct. 2 with a tell-all memoir that outlined a series of encounters she arranged between hookers and UofL basketball players and recruits. She said she worked closely with former Louisville basketball player and staff member Andre McGee from 2010-14.

Ramsey also said that with the school's hiring of its own investigator -- former NCAA official Chuck Smrt -- he expects many of the questions surrounding the scandal will be answered.

"We do not know the timing of the findings that will be forthcoming from this report, but Chuck has been working with the NCAA in a process that is both deliberate and thorough," Ramsey wrote.

