UPDATE: Book publisher in UofL sex scandal receives subpoena

Katina Powell and the cover of her book. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in the sex scandal involving the UofL basketball program, according to a report.

IBJ, the publishing company used for Breaking Cardinal Rules, confirmed their office did receive a subpoena Friday, but said the had not reviewed it.

An ESPN source told the network that the Office of Commonwealth Attorney Thomas B. Wine is issuing subpoenas. Wine's spokesman, Jeff Cooke, told WAVE 3 News just after 1 p.m. Friday that he cannot confirm that report.

"We cannot say anything about it; grand jury proceedings are confidential," he said. "If there’s an indictment, then we can talk about it."

Cooke said the office has been deluged with phone calls seeking comment once the ESPN report began circulating online.

Self-proclaimed madam Katina Powell released a book this month that detailed a sex-for-cash arrangement with UofL basketball players and recruits from 2010-14. She said she worked with former player and staff member Andre McGee to arrange escorts for sex parties that the players attended.

