Bengals Make History

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass with 2:57 to go, and the Bengals picked off Ben Roethlisberger twice in the fourth quarter while rallying for a 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday that kept them unbeaten and in command of the AFC North.



The Bengals are 7-0 for the first time in their history and have a comfortable lead in their division.



The defending AFC North champion Steelers (4-4) hoped that Roethlisberger's return after missing four games with a sprained knee would kick-start them. After leading most of the game, they fall apart in the closing minutes.



Shawn Williams' diving sideline interception at the Pittsburgh 45-yard line set up Dalton's 9-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green. Reggie Nelson's second interception set up Mike Nugent's 44-yard field goal with 1:47 to go.



The Steelers also lost running back Le'Veon Bell indefinitely to a knee injury.



