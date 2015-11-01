Brees and Manning battle in a Shootout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees passed for career highs of 511 yards and seven touchdowns, and recently signed Kai Forbath kicked a 50-yard field goal as time ran out Sunday, giving the New Orleans Saints a 52-49 victory in a game with a record 13 scoring passes.



Eli Manning connected on a career-high six touchdown passes, three to fellow New Orleans native Odell Beckham Jr., but New York (4-4) fell for the second time in three games.



Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead each had two touchdown catches for the Saints (4-4), who have won four of five after an 0-3 start. Brees' other three touchdown passes went to Marques Colston, Ben Watson and C.J. Spiller, the last to tie the score at 49 with 36 seconds left.



The Saints' defense then forced a Giants punt with 20 seconds to go. Marcus Murphy returned it across the 50 and fumbled, but Snead recovered. The Giants were flagged for a face mask penalty, setting up the winning kick.





