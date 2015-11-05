Katina Powell's daughter was arrested on prostitution charge when she was 19

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A daughter of the self-proclaimed madam who rocked the UofL basketball program with her recent sex-for-cash allegations was arrested on a prostitution charge last year, according to records.

Abraeshea Moorman was 19 when she was cited in June 2014.

According to the arrest report, an LMPD detective was conducting a human trafficking investigation when he arranged a meet with a woman who advertised her services on the website backpage.com.

When the undercover detective arrived at her Louisville-area hotel room, Moorman asked for 150 roses, a street term to mean $150. Moorman also brought condoms to the room, and told the officer to "get comfortable" as she began to undress, the report said.

Moorman is the daughter of Katina Powell, whose tell-all memoir last month claimed she received thousands of dollars from former UofL basketball player and staff member Andre McGee for providing hookers -- including her own daughters -- at parties involving players and recruits

