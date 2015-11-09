Lawsuit: Women named in Katina Powell's book deny having sex with athletes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several women implicated in Katina Powell's bombshell "Breaking Cardinal Rules" memoir are denying claims that they had sex for money with UofL athletes.

In Powell's explosive book that rocked the UofL athletic department last month, she claimed she worked with a former UofL player and staff member to provide hookers for parties that basketball players and recruits attended.

Nine plaintiffs have brought a lawsuit against Powell, the publisher of her book and the man who helped her write it.

Some of the plaintiffs say Powell included their names in her book, alleging that they were among the women who had sex for money at the parties in UofL's Billy Minardi Hall from 2010-14.

Jemiah Nash, Marquease Richardson, Precious Burnley, Shinita Martin and Dolly Bolden claim "these allegations are absolutely false," according to the lawsuit.

The five woman also say they "never gave any consent or permission to use their name, stage name, alias, photo, image and/or likeness for this false, outrageous, horrendous, atrocious and heinous sex scandal," the suit said.

