Katina Powell: Self-proclaimed UofL madam will talk to NCAA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katina Powell will finally get her date with the NCAA.

The woman whose bombshell sex-for-cash allegations rocked the University of Louisville athletic department last month will tell her story and turn over documents to NCAA investigators, ESPN.com reported Thursday.

Powell's explosive tell-all memoir alleges she worked with former UofL basketball player and staff member Andre McGee to arrange escorts for parties attended by players and recruits. She said the women had sex with the athletes for money, and claimed she pocketed at least $10,000 for providing the escorts from 2010-14.

[MORE: Complete coverage of UofL sex scandal]

Powell had previously said she tried to contact the NCAA to tell her story but was blown off. On Thursday, her attorney, Indiana-based Larry Wilder said she will meet with the representatives from the college sports governing body.

"In consideration of the fact that the Commonwealth is going forward and considering criminal charges against Ms. Powell, it is no longer in her best interest to forgo meeting with the NCAA and sharing all of the demonstrative evidence she has to support her position," Wilder said in an email to WAVE 3 News.

Earlier this week, several women whom Powell claimed had sex for money denied the claims and joined an already-pending lawsuit against her.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.