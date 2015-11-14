Exclusive: Katina Powell's attorney shows, discusses her journals, cellphone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katina Powell’s lawyer says a new lawsuit against her is baseless. He also says Powell will cooperate fully with the NCAA.

Earlier this week a new lawsuit from five women claimed their nicknames are used in Powell’s book Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen and that Powell falsely accuses them of having sex with University of Louisville men's basketball players.

"We're going to vigorously defend those allegations because they don't have a basis in law,” Larry Wilder, Powell’s attorney, said Saturday.

Wilder says the women’s stories don’t add up.

"'We were there. We took our clothes off. We danced. The team was there. We partied and we did all these things, but we didn't have sex as she said we did,'” Wilder said.

Wilder said the lawsuit, along with possible criminal charges and the NCAA’s investigation, have been a handful.

“It's been 60 days of quite of a whirlwind going on,” he said. "After the book was published and after she was so vehemently attacked and her head was called for on a platter by so many people she felt compelled to find counsel to help her through the process."

While Powell originally said she would not cooperate with the NCAA because she had nothing to gain Wilder said the possibility of criminal charges means she now has nothing to lose.

"Since the Commonwealth attorney has made it pretty clear that they're going to pursue her criminally, Ms. Powell felt like there was no reason to not cooperate,” Wilder said.

The meeting will focus on five of Powell's journals and texts she says are with Andre McGee, a former UofL staffer, and Terrence Williams, a former standout player for the Cardinals. Wilder said the journals include everything, from detail of the UofL scandal, to details from trips to the state fair.

“They were all filled with all kinds of information,” he said. “It was not something where she sat down and had a journal that addressed, specifically,these events.”

Wilder says the strength of their case isn't just one piece of evidence.

"When you look at everything together as a whole it substantiates it as being accurate and true," he said. “The dates of the wire transfer,

in relation to when that man was here in Louisville, Kentucky for an AAU tournament, you just couldn't create that date and create that wire transfer and then create the text messages between her and Mr. McGee."

As far as what's next for Powell, Wilder says the meeting with the NCAA is at the beginning of the week and then they will respond to the defamation lawsuit.

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.



