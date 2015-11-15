Lady Cards lose opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Courtney Range and Kristine Anigwe each scored 19 points and California defeated No. 8 Louisville 75-71 on Sunday.



Cal (2-0) used its significant size advantage to overcome 27 turnovers and earn the upset. The Golden Bears outrebounded Louisville 50-27.



Briahanna Jackson led Louisville (0-1) with 21 points in her first game since transferring from Central Florida. Mariya Moore scored 20 and her sixth 3-pointer cut Cal's lead to 74-71 with four seconds left.



Asha Thomas hit for 4 of 6 free throws for Cal in the final 22 seconds to help seal the win. Thomas finished with 16 points, one of five Bears in double figures.



