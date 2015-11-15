Panthers Stay Undefeated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Cam Newton completed his first 11 passes - the longest streak of his career - and undefeated Carolina shut out Tennessee in the second half of a 27-10 victory on Sunday.



The Panthers (9-0) extended their league-best winning streak to 13 games as Newton ran for a touchdown and passed for another score.



The Titans (2-7) suffered their 10th straight home loss in the first home game under interim coach Mike Mularkey.



Carolina led 14-10 at halftime. The Panthers padded the lead on Graham Gano's field goals of 48 and 19 yards and Newton's 2-yard touchdown run with less than 3 minutes remaining.



Rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans were held scoreless in the second half.



(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.)