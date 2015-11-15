Panthers Stay Undefeated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Cam Newton completed his first 11 passes - the longest streak of his career - and undefeated Carolina shut out Tennessee in the second half of a 27-10 victory on Sunday.
The Panthers (9-0) extended their league-best winning streak to 13 games as Newton ran for a touchdown and passed for another score.
The Titans (2-7) suffered their 10th straight home loss in the first home game under interim coach Mike Mularkey.
Carolina led 14-10 at halftime. The Panthers padded the lead on Graham Gano's field goals of 48 and 19 yards and Newton's 2-yard touchdown run with less than 3 minutes remaining.
Rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans were held scoreless in the second half.
(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.