Katina Powell Latest: Two new plaintiffs add names to lawsuit

Two more names have been added to the list of plaintiffs in a suit against the self-proclaimed madam who alleges she provided escorts for UofL basketball players and recruits.

Olivia Carrico and Sade Simril have joined the suit against Katina Powell, whose bombshell memoir rocked the UofL basketball program last month.

In "Breaking Cardinal Rules," Powell claims she arranged escorts to have sex for money with the athletes at parties at UofL's Billy Minardi Hall. She said she worked in tandem with former UofL player and staff member Andre McGee and pocketed at least $10,000 from 2010-14.

The additions of Carrico and Simril bring the number of plaintiffs to 11. In paragraph 19 of the 35-page complaint, Simril and Jemiah Nash, Marquease Richardson, Precious Burnley, Shinita Martin and Dolly Bolden deny having had sex for money.

"Those allegations are absolutely false," the plaintiffs claim in the suit, adding that they never gave Powell permission to use their names and/or photos in her book.

All the plaintiffs claim in paragraph 18 that by publishing her book, Powell "should have known that their alleged sensational sex scandal would cause tremendous damage to the reputation of the University of Louisville."

The suit also names the Indianapolis Business Journal, which published the book, as well as Dick Cady, an award-winning writer who co-wrote the book with Powell.

The sides are due for their first court appearance on Monday.

